Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor: ‘Wish Dr Patel all the very best,” says Arun Jaitley

RBI Governor Urjit Patel resigns: "I wish Dr. Patel all the very best and many more years of public service," the Finance Minister tweeted.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel with Finance minister Arun Jaitley during the National conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy – changing paradigm held in Mumbai in 2017. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday reacted to RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s sudden resignation acknowledging his efforts and wishing him the best in his future endeavors. “I wish Dr. Patel all the very best and many more years of public service,” the Finance Minister tweeted.

“The Government acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Dr. Urjit Patel to this country both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of The RBI. It was a pleasure for me to deal with him and benefit from his scholarship,” Jaitley said in his tweet.

In a sudden move this afternoon, RBI Governor Urjit Patel Monday resigned from his post citing personal reasons and said the resignation comes into effect immediately.

“On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately. It has been my privilege and honour to serve in the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities over the years,” an RBI statement said.

