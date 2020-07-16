Urban telephone subscriber base falls, rural rises for 2nd month running in Mar

In February, the urban telephone subscription had declined to 66.1 crore, while rural telephone subscriber base had risen 1 per cent on month to 51.9 crore users. (File) In February, the urban telephone subscription had declined to 66.1 crore, while rural telephone subscriber base had risen 1 per cent on month to 51.9 crore users. (File)

Rising by 20 lakh to reach 52.1 crore, the total number of rural telephone subscribers in India increased for the second month in a row in March, while the number of urban telephone users fell by 50 lakh to 65.6 crore during the month, data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) showed.

Overall, total number of telephone subscribers in the country fell 0.24 per cent on month to 117.7 crore users, as per Trai data.

The total number of 2G, 3G, and 4G users gained during February were nearly pared in March. While February 2020 saw total number of wireless users rise from 115.6 crore to 116 crore, March saw a reversal with the total number of such 2G, 3G, and 4G users drop back to January 30 levels of 115.7 crore.

