Small fee won’t have major impact on UPI transaction volumes: RBI Governor

A small fee will not have a major impact on the number of UPI-based payments across the country, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said Wednesday, referring to the government’s contentious move to levy a 0.4 per cent user charge on transactions above Rs 2,000.
The government’s announcement ends nearly six years of zero-MDR UPI payments for specified transactions. The 0.4 per cent MDR fee is expected to be enforced from October 15. The charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above.
But certain essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, will instead be charged a flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction for payments above Rs 2,000. And transactions involving mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers will attract a lower MDR of 0.02 per cent, subject to a maximum cap of Rs 300.
Person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers will continue to remain free, regardless of the transaction amount. Such transfers account for around 37 per cent of UPI transaction volume and about 70% of its transaction value.
On concerns the charges will be passed on to customers and particularly small and marginal businesspersons, the government has ‘advised’ banks to ensure merchants do not do so.
UPI application providers are “expressly prohibited from imposing platform fees or hidden charges”, the Finance Ministry said.
Last month the Supreme Court refused to stay this decision by the government.
A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sought the response of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on a petition which challenged the gazette notifications issued by the Union Ministry of Finance announcing the Rate.
The Reserve Bank of India hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase in nearly four years, and Malhotra announced the decisions made by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee.
The interest rate hike signalled that further hikes could follow as rising inflation and a weakening currency prompt a policy pivot.
The Committee voted unanimously to raise the repo rate, the first such increase since Governor Sanjay Malhotra took office in December 2024. While the move was widely expected, the central bank sprang a surprise in shifting its stance towards “calibrated tightening”, effectively ruling out a rate cut in the near term.
“Rate cuts are off the table in the near term and policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook,” Malhotra said while announcing the MPC decisions.
The governor, however, cautioned that the timing and extent of any further tightening would depend on the evolution of inflation and growth, particularly underlying price pressures and the extent to which supply shocks become embedded in the broader economy.
With PTI inputs