Small fee won’t have major impact on UPI transaction volumes: RBI Governor

A small fee will not have a major impact on the number of UPI-based payments across the country, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said Wednesday, referring to the government’s contentious move to levy a 0.4 per cent user charge on transactions above Rs 2,000.

The government’s announcement ends nearly six years of zero-MDR UPI payments for specified transactions. The 0.4 per cent MDR fee is expected to be enforced from October 15. The charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above.

But certain essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, will instead be charged a flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction for payments above Rs 2,000. And transactions involving mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers will attract a lower MDR of 0.02 per cent, subject to a maximum cap of Rs 300.