Merchant fee on Rs 2,000-plus UPI payments to be imposed after Diwali

4 min readUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 02:50 PM IST
Amid speculation that the merchant fee on high-value UPI payments will be delayed from its announced start date of October 15, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday said that the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant payments will only come into force after Diwali.
“UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions, shall be implemented immediately post Diwali at a date to be notified separately,” the NPCI said in a statement.
Diwali is on November 8.
The postponement of the MDR on UPI payments comes after the NPCI last month had announced that transactions over Rs 2,000 will attract a fee of 0.4% from October 15. This fee will be paid by merchants. Person-to-person UPI transactions will not attract any fee. UPI payments of less than Rs 2,000 will also not be charged for merchants. Furthermore, merchants who get less than Rs 1 lakh per month as UPI payments are exempt from any MDR.
Person-to-merchant transactions of more than Rs 2,000 account for only 4% of all P2M payments in volume terms but around two-thirds in value terms.
The 0.4% fee on P2M (person-to-merchant) transactions has been capped at Rs 300 per transaction. Further, capital market transactions face a lower rate of 0.02%, while a flat Rs 5 fee irrespective of the size of the payment above Rs 2,000 was announced for certain public services, such as rail tickets, fuel and agricultural inputs, telecom or utility bills, insurance premiums, and tax payments, among others. This flat-fee model is to stop costs from rising in critical public services, utility bill collection, and sectors with thin profit margins.
However, despite assertions from the government that this fee will not be passed on to consumers, with banks being advised to ensure the same, retailers have said it will eat into their margins and hit the usage of UPI. Certain retailer bodies have also warned that this may be passed on to consumers or lead to a shift to cash payments.
The MDR on UPI was announced following requests from the payments industry for several years in light of rising costs. According to estimates, the total cost to the industry is around Rs 20,000 crore per year. The proposed fee structure may rake in about Rs 15,000 crore or so, insiders say, with sources pointing out that the entire cost to the industry will not be covered.
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While lower than 1-3% charge that merchants must pay on debit and credit card payments, the 0.4% fee on UPI payments will provide the money for continuous technological innovation and allow new fintech startups and technology companies to enter the digital payments space and compete with “well-capitalised tech conglomerates”, the NPCI said last month.
It was only in 2020 that the government made the UPI free of the MDR, with a fee of 0.3% having existed before it. After that, to promote digital payments, the merchant fee was lifted, with the government providing a subsidy of 0.15% to payments industry players on transactions of up to Rs 2,000 to small merchants only. These small merchants were those with an annual turnover of up to Rs 50 crore.
The RBI has backed the introduction of MDR on large-value UPI transactions, saying it will help strengthen the long-term sustainability of India’s digital payments ecosystem. In a post on X, the central bank said last month that it would enable UPI to continue scaling, innovating and serving consumers and businesses across the country.