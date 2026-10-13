Merchant fee on Rs 2,000-plus UPI payments to be imposed after Diwali

Person-to-merchant transactions of more than Rs 2,000 account for only 4% of all P2M payments in volume terms but around two-thirds in value terms. (File Photo)

Amid speculation that the merchant fee on high-value UPI payments will be delayed from its announced start date of October 15, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday said that the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant payments will only come into force after Diwali.

“UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions, shall be implemented immediately post Diwali at a date to be notified separately,” the NPCI said in a statement.

Diwali is on November 8.

The postponement of the MDR on UPI payments comes after the NPCI last month had announced that transactions over Rs 2,000 will attract a fee of 0.4% from October 15. This fee will be paid by merchants. Person-to-person UPI transactions will not attract any fee. UPI payments of less than Rs 2,000 will also not be charged for merchants. Furthermore, merchants who get less than Rs 1 lakh per month as UPI payments are exempt from any MDR.