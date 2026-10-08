MDR rollout for UPI transactions likely delayed until January 1

The implementation of the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions will likely be deferred to January 1, 2027, instead of the earlier proposed October 15 rollout date, people familiar with the matter told Financial Express.
The move, according to the report, is aimed at giving merchants and the payments ecosystem more time to prepare, particularly during the peak festive season when digital transactions surge.
The sources, however, emphasised that there would be no change in the already announced framework.
The proposed rollout also comes amid a legal challenge after the Supreme Court on September 28 refused to stay the Centre’s decision to impose MDR on specified person-to-merchant transactions.
The new framework proposes an MDR of 0.4% charge on person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 or more.
Meanwhile, payment aggregators (PAs) are in talks with their sponsor banks to secure a larger share of the acquiring banks’ portion of the MDR on UPI transactions, stated the report.
The talks are reportedly centred around PAs aiming to retain 50% to 80% of the banks share, however, final agreements are still being negotiated ahead of the rollout.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that he does not expect the new UPI MDR guidelines to have a major impact on transaction volumes.
“On UPI-MDR, a decision has already been taken,” Malhotra said on Wednesday. “As of now, we do not see any drop in UPI volumes, and I don’t personally think that a small fee will have a major impact on the volumes.”
UPI transaction volumes grew 22.2% in the second quarter of 2026-27, although this was slower than the 24.2% growth recorded in the first quarter.