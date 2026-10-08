MDR rollout for UPI transactions likely delayed until January 1

The new UPI MDR framework may be deferred to January 1, 2027, from the proposed October 15 rollout (Photo/AI-generated)

The implementation of the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions will likely be deferred to January 1, 2027, instead of the earlier proposed October 15 rollout date, people familiar with the matter told Financial Express.

The move, according to the report, is aimed at giving merchants and the payments ecosystem more time to prepare, particularly during the peak festive season when digital transactions surge.

The sources, however, emphasised that there would be no change in the already announced framework.

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The proposed rollout also comes amid a legal challenge after the Supreme Court on September 28 refused to stay the Centre’s decision to impose MDR on specified person-to-merchant transactions.