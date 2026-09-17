Centre plans daily tracking to see if merchants charge consumers for UPI fee

The government will be monitoring if merchants pass on to consumers the new 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions of above Rs 2,000 from October 15, with senior government officials arguing that fully subsidising the fast-payment system won’t ensure innovation.

Sources also said the government is working with payment aggregators so that they can conduct outreach and explain to shopkeepers and merchants how the new MDR charges will work and where they will be applicable and where they won’t be. Further, the incentive scheme to subsidise UPI transactions of less than Rs 2,000 up to 0.15% of the value will be disbanded after October 15.

“From October 15, we will monitor on a daily basis whether merchants are passing on the MDR to consumers. Comparisons will be made with year ago figures,” a government official said, requesting anonymity.

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While another senior official admitted that the impact of the MDR will only be known once the new framework comes into place, the source expressed confidence that there won’t be a fall in UPI transactions from October 15.

Earlier this week, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) annouced a revised framework for the levy of the Merchant Discount Rate on UPI transactions of more than Rs 2,000. While the fee will be 0.4% of the transaction value with an upper limit of Rs 300, certain important goods and services when paid for using UPI will only attract a flat Rs 5 fee, irrespective of how big the payment is. A lower fee of 0.02% is applicable on certain capital market transactions, while recurring payments made via UPI such as OTT subscriptions and SIP investments will not face a fee.

The reivsed framework came after the government amended the law last month following years of requests from payments industry players. UPI became free of MDR only in 2020.

Estimates say running the UPI system costs around Rs 20,000 crore every year. The revised MDR framework is expected to fetch around Rs 15,000 crore in a year, which will be split between banks, payment service providers, and third-party applications, according to industry officials.

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The MDR, which is to be paid by sellers and not consumers, will only apply on person-to-merchant transactions. Money transfers between two individuals will not face any charge.

Of the 24,000 crore-plus UPI transactions that took place in 2025-26, only 30% were between persons to merchants. Further, of this category, only 4% of payments were for more than Rs 2,000. Only these will face an MDR.

“You can keep a system running through subsidies, but that can’t ensure innovation,” a senior government official said. “There is a limit to innovations when subsidies are involved.”

The move to charge merchants a fee for accepting payments of more than Rs 2,000 has caused a furore in the country, with merchants saying that they will pass on the additional cost to consumers or start accepting cash. This has sparked fears that prices will rise and lead to the slowing down of India’s digital payments revolution.