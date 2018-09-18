United Bank of India Nostro account fraud: CBI registers case

A nostro account refers to an account that a bank holds in a foreign currency in another bank overseas to enable foreign trade by its clients. A nostro account refers to an account that a bank holds in a foreign currency in another bank overseas to enable foreign trade by its clients.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in connection with swindling of $171 million from the Nostro account of Union Bank of India (UBI) in 2016. The money had been swindled by alleged hackers and transferred to various foreign countries.

The case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police, but was handed over to the CBI after the city police could not take the case to the logical conclusion.

During a reconciliation exercise of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) messages, the bank had found that $171 million was unaccounted for, sources said. The money was reportedly traced to banks in Cambodia, Thailand, Taiwan and Australia from the nostro account of the bank, they said.

The transfer was done from two banks based in New York which managed Union Bank of India’s nostro accounts. The funds were reportedly recovered through diplomatic manoeuvres, they said. The bank in its complaint on July 21, 2016 to the Mumbai Police had pegged the amount to be $30.01 million (Rs 201 crore) but the police which had registered an FIR on August 25, 2016 mentioned the amount to be $171 million which was about Rs 1,200 crore by the then exchange rates.

“We find that somebody might have unauthorisedly accessed our computer system, extracted data and ultimately misused to cheat the bank by fraudulently and dishonestly using the unique identification features,” the initial complaint from the bank on July 21, 2016 said.

It is reportedly suspected that the money was transferred through a hacking attempt using a malware attached in the mail which was opened by a bank employee, they said.

