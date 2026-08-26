Uniqlo, other Japanese textile companies, to step up sourcing input material from India

Japan is the fourth largest garment importer in the world after the US, Germany and France.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that Japanese textile companies, including Uniqlo — one of the largest in the world — would step up sourcing input material from India and would also increase investment in India to export textile goods across the globe from the country.

India is also expected to get major concessions from FTA partners including the US, EU, UK and Canada.

“My meetings with some of the largest importers and marketing companies of textiles give me the confidence that we will see a larger presence in India, both as investment to expand their business in India and to source from India for Japan and for the roughly 4,000 stores [across the world ] which one company has with 4 trillion yen turnover, Uniqlo,” Goyal said while responding to a question on whether Japan will lower non-tariff barriers on Indian textile exports.