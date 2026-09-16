EPFO wage ceiling to be hiked after 12 years

EPFO wage ceiling has been hiked to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000

Written by: Aanchal Magazine
2 min readSep 16, 2026 03:50 PM IST
The hike in wage ceiling will also enable entry of more workers under the EPFO, with the government estimating an addition of more than 51 lakh employees within the ambit of mandatory EPFO coverage.The hike in wage ceiling will also enable entry of more workers under the EPFO, with the government estimating an addition of more than 51 lakh employees within the ambit of mandatory EPFO coverage. (File Photo)
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The Union Cabinet has approved a hike in wage ceiling for subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000 per month. This means the employees under the ambit of the retirement fund body will be mandated to contribute for social security up to the wage limit of Rs 25,000, beyond which contributions will be voluntary.

The hike in wage ceiling will also enable entry of more workers under the EPFO, with the government estimating an addition of more than 51 lakh employees within the ambit of mandatory EPFO coverage.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the annual government outgo is estimated at about Rs 11,339 crore against the existing annual budgetary support of about Rs 10,250 crore. The estimated expenditure over five years is approximately Rs 56,696 crore.

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The approval will expand access to provident fund savings, pension protection under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), a government release said. It will also enable the statutory contribution and pensionable-wage framework to better reflect prevailing wage levels, it said.

The government had last hiked the EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 15,000 from Rs 6,500 in September 2014. “The present decision carries forward this approach by further raising the ceiling to Rs 25,000 to reflect the sustained wage growth, rising incomes and a continued expansion of formal employment over the intervening years,” the release said.

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Aanchal Magazine
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Aanchal Magazine is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on the macroeconomy and fiscal policy. With 15 years of newsroom experience, she is recognized for her ability to decode complex economic data and government policy for a wider audience. Expertise & Focus Areas: Magazine’s reporting is rooted in "fiscal arithmetic" and economic science. Her work provides critical insights into the financial health of the nation, focusing on: Macroeconomic Policy: Detailed tracking of GDP growth, inflation trends, and central bank policy actions. Fiscal Metrics: Analysis of taxation, revenue collection, and government spending. Labour & Society: Reporting on labour trends and the intersection of economic policy with employment. Her expertise lies in interpreting high-frequency economic indicators to explain the broader trajectory of the Indian economy. Personal Interests: Beyond the world of finance and statistics, Aanchal maintains a deep personal interest in the history of her homeland, Kashmir. In her spare time, she reads extensively about the region's culture and traditions and works to map the complex journeys of displacement associated with it. Find all stories by Aanchal Magazine here ... Read More

 

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