EPFO wage ceiling to be hiked after 12 years

The hike in wage ceiling will also enable entry of more workers under the EPFO, with the government estimating an addition of more than 51 lakh employees within the ambit of mandatory EPFO coverage. (File Photo)

The Union Cabinet has approved a hike in wage ceiling for subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000 per month. This means the employees under the ambit of the retirement fund body will be mandated to contribute for social security up to the wage limit of Rs 25,000, beyond which contributions will be voluntary.

The hike in wage ceiling will also enable entry of more workers under the EPFO, with the government estimating an addition of more than 51 lakh employees within the ambit of mandatory EPFO coverage.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the annual government outgo is estimated at about Rs 11,339 crore against the existing annual budgetary support of about Rs 10,250 crore. The estimated expenditure over five years is approximately Rs 56,696 crore.