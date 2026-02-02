Union Budget: Rs 10K crore for container scheme amid shortage, dependency

The renewed focus on containers comes after Covid-19 and the Red Sea crisis brought to the fore India’s dependency on other countries.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 06:39 AM IST
Make us preferred source on Google

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget speech on Sunday, announced a Rs 10,000 crore container manufacturing scheme amid a shortage of shipping containers in India that leads to dependency on China.

China is the largest exporter of containers and manufactures up to 95 per cent of these boxes, globally. Much of these containers are being manufactured in China by a handful of highly subsidised state-owned enterprises, which have sparked security concerns in the US, EU, and India. The US also initiated plans to de-risk its ports from over-reliance on Chinese containers and cranes. India also began manufacturing containers after 2021.

Due to the Red Sea crisis, the dwell time of container ships increased by nearly a week to 10 days as traders began taking the Cape of Good Hope route. While the Red Sea route is now resuming normally, shipping rates for the better part of last year remained elevated. Exporters said that Indian exporters were being arm-twisted into paying higher rates as India did not have a shipping line of global repute.

In 2024, global shipping lines were seeing their profits soar. Danish company Maersk, seen as a barometer of world trade, in 2024 raised its profit forecast three times, citing higher freight rates.  “Shipping costs peaked in July 2024 to levels last seen in 2022 but declined rapidly thereafter. By September, they had fallen by almost 40 per cent from July 2024, returning to January 2024 rates, although they remained more than twice as high as at the end of 2023,’ the World Bank had said following the Red Sea crisis.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Live Blog
