Union Budget: Rs 10,000-crore SME Growth Fund, reform to boost liquidity for MSMEs

Aiming to improve the liquidity for Small and MediumEnterprises (SME), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund to ensure timely payments to SMEs.

“I propose to introduce a dedicated Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, to create future Champions, incentivising enterprises based on select criteria. I also propose to top up the Self-Reliant India Fund set up in 2021, with Rs 2,000 crore to continue support to micro enterprises and maintain their access to risk capital,” Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget.

She also proposed four measures to maximise the potential of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform — mandating it as the transaction settlement platform for all purchases that central power sector companies make from MSMEs, introducing a Credit Guarantee Support Mechanism (CGTMSE) through the credit guarantee fund trust for MSMEs for invoice discounting on the platform.