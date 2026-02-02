Relief for students pursuing education abroad: Overseas spending eased, TCS down to 2%

The reduced TCS will give a boost to outbound tourism, overseas education plans and medical treatment abroad, experts said.

IN A major relief for students pursuing education abroad, overseas travellers and individuals seeking medical treatment outside the country, the Union Budget 2026 has announced a substantial reduction in Tax Collected at Source (TCS) under the Liberalised Remittances Scheme (LRS). The TCS rate on remittances for foreign education, international travel packages and medical expenses has been slashed from 5 per cent to 2 per cent, easing the upfront tax burden on residents.

The move is expected to lower the cost of overseas spending and ease up making foreign remittances. The reduced TCS will give a boost to outbound tourism, overseas education plans and medical treatment abroad, experts said.