Union Budget 2026-27: To cut China reliance, support for rare earths, critical minerals

Announcements are considered as part of the government’s broader effort to secure the entire critical minerals supply chain — from domestic exploration and mining to processing, recycling and overseas acquisition.

Written by: Pratyush Deep
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 07:08 AM IST
To cut China reliance, support for rare earths, critical mineralsThe Budget also emphasised on incentivising the prospecting and exploration of critical minerals as India targets 1200 critical mineral exploration projects by FY31.
Make us preferred source on Google

From dedicated rare earth corridors to customs duty exemptions, the Union Budget FY27 has marked a sharper push to build India’s critical minerals ecosystem. The Budget proposed establishment of dedicated rare earth corridors in India’s coastal states — Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — aimed at promoting mining processing, research and manufacturing. It also announced exemption of basic customs duty on import of capital goods required for processing of critical minerals.

Announcements are considered as part of the government’s broader effort to secure the entire critical minerals supply chain — from domestic exploration and mining to processing, recycling and overseas acquisition.

The push comes against the backdrop of China’s overwhelming dominance across the global critical minerals and rare earth value chain. Over the past year, Beijing has imposed curbs on several critical and heavy rare earth minerals amid escalating trade tensions with the US. Although some curbs were eased following talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the prolonged controls have already forced countries — including India — to diversify supply and dependence.

Read | 5 takeaways from the Union Budget 2026-27: Push on creating jobs, easing US tariffs distress, bolstering fund flows

Rare earth corridor in coastal states

Presenting the Budget in the parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the proposal to establish dedicated rare earth corridors is in line with the recently announced scheme to promote manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM). With financial outlay of Rs. 7,280 crore, the scheme aims to support 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of integrated REPM manufacturing capacity, which will be allocated among five beneficiaries selected through a competitive bidding process, with each eligible for up to 1,200 mtpa.

It also involves sales-linked incentives worth Rs 6,450 crore over five years, along with a capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore to set up integrated REPM units. These high-strength REPMs are crucial for a wide range of technologies — from electric vehicles and renewable energy systems to electronics, aerospace, and defence applications.

Read | No big-ticket sops for poll-bound states in Budget 2026, unlike previous years

India imported over 53,000 mt of rare earth magnets during the FY25. India’s consumption of rare earth permanent magnets is expected to double by 2030, but it currently meets its demand primarily through imports.

Story continues below this ad

Rajib Maitra, Partner, Deloitte India said the measures announced in the Budget will help in building a resilient and globally competitive critical minerals and rare earths ecosystem in India. “Particularly, these coastal states have beach sand deposits with rich monazite reserves capable of producing essential rare earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium etc,” Maitra said.

Boost for processing

The announcement to exempt basic customs duty on import of capital goods required for processing of critical minerals is expected to boost India’s nascent critical mineral processing capacity. Processing is considered as one of the key bottlenecks in India’s critical mineral ecosystem as it depends heavily on imports of refined minerals and components.

“Minerals processing is highly capital intensive and often equipments are imported. Reduction in customs duty reduces the overall project costs and increases project competitiveness,” Rishabh Jain, Fellow at Council on Energy, Environment and Water said.

The Budget also emphasised on incentivising the prospecting and exploration of critical minerals as India targets 1200 critical mineral exploration projects by FY31.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks as market slumps 2%
Pakistan
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement