Union Budget 2026-27: Manufacturing gets big boost as govt slashes customs duties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday slashed basic customs duties (BCD) on a range of items to address the inverted duty structures and spur domestic manufacturing. This follows several similar measures in recent months, including the rollback of quality control of orders (QCOs).

The duty cuts are largely aimed at aiding the textile, footwear and marine sectors. Sitharaman said, “I propose to increase the limit for duty-free imports of specified inputs used for processing seafood products for export, from the current 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the Free on Board (FOB) value of the previous year’s export turnover”.

“I also propose to allow duty-free imports of specified inputs, which is currently available for exports of leather or synthetic footwear, to exports of shoe uppers as well,” the Minister said.