Gadget charge: Outlay doubled to Rs 40,000 crore for electronic components

In a bid to strengthen India’s domestic supply chains, the Centre will nearly double the outlay for electronics components manufacturing scheme from the current Rs 23,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore to capitalise on the strong traction the incentive programme has received so far, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Union Budget speech on Sunday.

“The electronics components man­ufacturing scheme launched in April 2025, with an outlay of Rs 22,919 crore, already has investment commitments and double the targets. We propose to increase the outlay to Rs 40,000 crore to capitalise on this,” Sitharaman said.

The Union Cabinet cleared the scheme last March with an outlay of Rs 22,919 crore. It was expected to generate production of Rs 4.56 lakh crore and bring in incremental investment of Rs 59,350 crore. So far, a total of 46 applications have been approved under the scheme, with a total proposed investment of Rs 54,567 crore, which could generate direct employment for about 51,000 people.