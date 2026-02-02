Union Budget: Capital gains tax exemption on SGBs only when held from issuance to maturity

The Union Budget for 2026-27 has proposed a tweak in the capital gains tax rule for the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) previously issued by the government, saying that they will be exempted from this tax only if they are “subscribed to by an individual at the time of original issue and are held continuously by such individual until redemption upon maturity”.

As such, the proposed rule change means that any gold bonds purchased in the secondary market will not be exempt from capital gains tax even if the new buyer holds them until they mature. These bonds have a tenure of eight years.