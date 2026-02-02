Union Budget: Capital gains tax exemption on SGBs only when held from issuance to maturity

The proposed amendment will come into effect from April 1.

Written by: Siddharth Upasani
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 05:59 AM IST
Capital gains tax exemption on SGBs only when held from issuance to maturitySovereign Gold Bonds were first issued in late 2015.
The Union Budget for 2026-27 has proposed a tweak in the capital gains tax rule for the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) previously issued by the government, saying that they will be exempted from this tax only if they are “subscribed to by an individual at the time of original issue and are held continuously by such individual until redemption upon maturity”.

As such, the proposed rule change means that any gold bonds purchased in the secondary market will not be exempt from capital gains tax even if the new buyer holds them until they mature. These bonds have a tenure of eight years.

Read | No big-ticket sops for poll-bound states in Budget 2026, unlike previous years

Sovereign Gold Bonds were first issued in late 2015 in the hope that they would help reduce the demand by Indians for physical gold, which needs to be imported and is a major contributor to India’s trade deficit. According to Commerce ministry data, India imported nearly $50 billion of gold in the first nine months of 2025-26.

However, these bonds — which provide a rate of interest of 2.5% in addition to the price appreciation linked to gold — were discontinued two years ago as the cost to the government kept increasing due to rising gold prices.

Siddharth Upasani
Siddharth Upasani
twitter

Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.   ... Read More

 

