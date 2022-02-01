Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today

Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth straight Union Budget at 11 am on Tuesday. She will be presenting the financial statements and tax proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).
Setting the tone for the Union Budget 2022-23, the Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled in the Parliament on Monday. It projected the economy to grow at 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23, thereby moderating the growth forecast from 9.2 per cent expansion for 2021-22 outlined by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advance estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The Budget proposals this year are likely to focus on recovery at a time when the economy has been hit hard by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and unemployment. The economic strategy adopted by the government could determine India’s growth trajectory, which will also find a reflection in productivity, prices and jobs.
Putting the spotlight on the way forward after the pandemic, the Economic Survey of 2021-22 has analysed aspects such as inflation, global liquidity measures, and rising energy prices to detail the risks for the economy going ahead. It has also taken stock of growing revenues to indicate the availability of fiscal space, should the government see the need to provide additional support.
The Survey has noted that growth in 2022-23 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and the availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending. Read more
At one level, the Union Budget is nothing but the annual financial statement of the central government — how much did it earn (and from what sources) in the financial year that is ending, how much did it spend (and on what), and what it plans to do in the next financial year with the revenues it expects to raise.
But at a different level, each annual Budget has to respond to the dominant concern of that year or phase of national life. In most years, the central demand is how the Budget will boost GDP growth.
The latest Budget, however, will be presented at a time when millions of India’s youth are out on the streets protesting against persistently high levels of unemployment in the country.
In 2020, the Covid-induced lockdowns made the Indian economy contract. In 2021, India recovered most of the lost ground. As the country looks to build on this recovery, should the government focus on containing the high fiscal deficit in the forthcoming Budget or aim to spend more?
Here's what Udit Misra, Deputy Associate Editor, The Indian Express and Professor N R Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, have to say:
