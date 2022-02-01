scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today

Budget 2022 India Live, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech Live Updates: The Budget proposals are likely to focus on recovery at a time when the economy has been hit hard by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and job losses.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 1, 2022 8:02:37 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 at 11 am on Monday.

Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth straight Union Budget at 11 am on Tuesday. She will be presenting the financial statements and tax proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

Setting the tone for the Union Budget 2022-23, the Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled in the Parliament on Monday. It projected the economy to grow at 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23, thereby moderating the growth forecast from 9.2 per cent expansion for 2021-22 outlined by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advance estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Budget proposals this year are likely to focus on recovery at a time when the economy has been hit hard by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and unemployment. The economic strategy adopted by the government could determine India’s growth trajectory, which will also find a reflection in productivity, prices and jobs.

Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget; As India looks towards post-Covid recovery, the Budget is expected to focus on spurring demand, creating jobs; Follow this space for latest updates

08:02 (IST)01 Feb 2022
What the Economic Survey says

Putting the spotlight on the way forward after the pandemic, the Economic Survey of 2021-22 has analysed aspects such as inflation, global liquidity measures, and rising energy prices to detail the risks for the economy going ahead. It has also taken stock of growing revenues to indicate the availability of fiscal space, should the government see the need to provide additional support.

The Survey has noted that growth in 2022-23 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and the availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending. Read more

07:39 (IST)01 Feb 2022
What can Union Budget 2022-23 do to address the unemployment crisis in India?

At one level, the Union Budget is nothing but the annual financial statement of the central government — how much did it earn (and from what sources) in the financial year that is ending, how much did it spend (and on what), and what it plans to do in the next financial year with the revenues it expects to raise.

But at a different level, each annual Budget has to respond to the dominant concern of that year or phase of national life. In most years, the central demand is how the Budget will boost GDP growth. 

The latest Budget, however, will be presented at a time when millions of India’s youth are out on the streets protesting against persistently high levels of unemployment in the country. 

So, what can the Budget do to solve India’s jobs crisis? Read Udit Misra's Explainer here

07:16 (IST)01 Feb 2022
As India looks at post-Covid recovery, what should the govt do?

In 2020, the Covid-induced lockdowns made the Indian economy contract. In 2021, India recovered most of the lost ground. As the country looks to build on this recovery, should the government focus on containing the high fiscal deficit in the forthcoming Budget or aim to spend more?

Here's what Udit Misra, Deputy Associate Editor, The Indian Express and Professor N R Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, have to say:

07:12 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Welcome to the Budget 2022-23 live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Union Budget 2022-23!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from the Finance Minister's announcement, expert analysis and more.

Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman made a statement with her sartorial pick for Budget 2021. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Budget comes at a time when India’s employment rate has plummeted. Historic unemployment and faltering growth not only exacerbated inequalities of income and wealth but also led to anincrease in the absolute number of poor peoplein India — an unprecedented and embarrassing reversal in poverty alleviation. In the years leading up to Covid-led technical recession, there was much disagreement about the government’s approach.

The Economic Survey, tabled just a day before Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget 2022-23, emphasised the need for the government to provide a buffer against stresses such as the uncertainty in the global environment, the cycle of liquidity withdrawal by major central banks, etc.

The Survey has pegged that in the government’s efforts to build a post-Covid economy, demand measures alone will not provide the solution. This is based mainly on the fact that a wide variety of factors such as consumer behaviour, technological developments, geo-politics, supply-chains, climate change could interact in unpredictable ways, and India will need to develop a supply-side strategy to deal with the long-term unpredictability of the post-Covid world.

Last year, the government decided to set up an asset reconstruction company that will take over the bad loans of banks, giving them the flexibility to finance the economic recovery. Just days ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, this proposal to set up a ‘bad bank’ was cleared. State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara said the proposed ‘bad bank’ has “now” received all necessary permissions including from the Reserve Bank of India. It is ready to commence operations with 15 cases worth Rs 50,335 crore to be transferred by March 31, he said.

Must-Reads on Budget 2022-23:

Economic Survey: Key challenges and concerns for Indian economy

Economic Survey in 5 points: Nurturing a post-Covid recovery and the risk factors

Explained: Bad bank is ready, how will it resolve stressed assets?

