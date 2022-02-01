Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today

Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth straight Union Budget at 11 am on Tuesday. She will be presenting the financial statements and tax proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

Setting the tone for the Union Budget 2022-23, the Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled in the Parliament on Monday. It projected the economy to grow at 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23, thereby moderating the growth forecast from 9.2 per cent expansion for 2021-22 outlined by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advance estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Budget proposals this year are likely to focus on recovery at a time when the economy has been hit hard by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and unemployment. The economic strategy adopted by the government could determine India’s growth trajectory, which will also find a reflection in productivity, prices and jobs.