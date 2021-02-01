Union Budget 2021: Full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament. In significant changes to the taxation process, Sitharaman announced the scrapping of income tax for senior citizens under certain conditions, new rules for removal of double taxation for NRIs, and a reduction in the time period of tax assessments among other measures.

During her speech, Sitharaman also announced a total spend of around Rs 2 lakh crore on healthcare, Rs 35,000 crore for the Covid-19 vaccine, Rs 1.10 lakh crore outlay for railways and said the government aims to complete 11,000 km of national highway infrastructure this year. The budget for 2021-22, meanwhile, imposed a Rs 2.5 per litre agri infra cess on petrol and Rs 4 on diesel.

Here is the full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2021 speech

Full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech by The Indian Express on Scribd