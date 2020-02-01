Union Budget 2020 highlights: Rs 99,300 crore allocated for education

Budget 2020 Highlights: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday before presenting the Budget. (Express photo) Budget 2020 Highlights: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday before presenting the Budget. (Express photo)

Budget 2020 Highlights: Amidst the economy struggling with a six-year low GDP growth, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2020 on Saturday.

“This Budget aims to put your hopes and aspirations to rest. The dreaded Inspector Raj has vanished. Have added 60 lakh new tax payers in a year,” Sitharaman said. Market Live Updates

The Economic Survey has projected an economic growth of 6 to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April 1 even as the government revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2018-19 to 6.1 per cent.

Union Budget 2020 highlights:

#1. Between 2006-2016, 271 million are out of poverty and we should be proud of it, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

#2. Country has moved on from over 4 per cent growth in 1950s to 7.4 per cent to 2014-19 period, says Sitharaman

#3. Total of 60 lakh new taxpayers and 105 crore e-way bills generated under GST, says Nirmala Sitharaman. Average household now saves 4 percent of monthly spend due to reduced GST rates, she added.

#4. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Central government debt reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP in 2019 from 52.2 per cent.

#5. Sitharaman now starts putting out a 16-point guide to make India an aspirational economy. India is now 5th largest economy in world, the FM says.

#6. Government to incentivise farmers to go solar. Over 6 crore farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna have been insured. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha and Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) to be expanded, providing 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps.

#7. Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. Krishi Udaan scheme to transport agri products to national as well international destinations to be launched.

#8. Agri-credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore.

#9. Rs 69,000 crores for allocated for the healthcare sector, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

#10. Education and training: Rs 99,300 crore allocated for education in FY21. Govt will start start Ind-Sat Exam to promote study in India and a degree-level online education programme for the deprived.

