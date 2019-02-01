Budget full-fledged, not interim, accompanied by election campaign speech: Former FM Chidambaram

Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said the Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal was not interim, but a “full-fledged Budget accompanied by an election campaign speech”. Chidambaram called the budget “not a Vote on Account but an Account for Votes…by a government whose term will effectively end in about 90 days.”

Advertising

“The Interim Finance Minister (Piyush Goyal) tested our patience by the longest interim budget speech in the recent memory. By doing so, the government has trampled on time-honoured conventions,” he said.

The government’s budget ahead of the General elections due by May focused on populist measures, including biggest income tax sops for middle class, complete exemption for income up to Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 6,000 annual cash dole to poor farmers in a scheme that will cost Rs 75,000 crore per year. Converting a vote on account speech into an almost full-fledged budget announcement in Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal proposed an array of incentives for both middle class and farmers, whose disenchantment was said to have cost the BJP dearly in recent assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Alleging that the government produced the budget with an eye on elections, the Congress leader said the “last-gasp announcements” of sops to farmers was made by “recklessly breaking fiscal deficit”. “The government will fund the scheme this year entirely out of borrowed money of Rs 20,000 crore. Next year too, the scheme will be funded entirely out of borrowed money of Rs 75,000 crore,” he said, while adding that the Congress’ promise to provide minimum income if it comes to power will bring “true relief to all the poor households/families of the country, both farmer and non-farmer and both rural and urban.”

Calling the budget announcements “tall claims that no one believes”, Chidambaram said the figures cited by Goyal were not true and that the government “believed its own fake statistics”.

The former FM also slammed the government’s proposal for complete exemption for income up to Rs 5 lakh for the salaried middle class, saying it were beyond the authority of the ruling party.

Criticising the Finance Minister for using Hindi in his budget speech, Chidambaram alleged it could have been the intention of the ruling government to “leave people confused at least for a day”. “Those who knew only Hindi did not understand one-half of the Budget Speech and those knew only English did not understand the other half. Perhaps that was the real intention of the government,” he said.

Advertising

Reacting to Goyal’s assertion that the poor have the first right on the country’s resources, Chidambaram thanked the interim Finance Minister for “copying the Congress’ declaration”.