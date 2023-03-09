‘Unfeasible conditions’ in unified EPF portal: Brittas

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav citing the “unfeasible conditions” in the unified online portal rolled out recently by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for submission of the joint option for providing higher pension to EPF Pensioners as provided by a Supreme Court judgment.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav citing the “unfeasible conditions” in the unified online portal rolled out recently by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for submission of the joint option for providing higher pension to EPF Pensioners as provided by a Supreme Court judgment.