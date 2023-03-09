scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
‘Unfeasible conditions’ in unified EPF portal: Brittas

He urged the Union Minister to direct the EPFO “to withdraw the draconian condition of uploading proof of joint option” as per para 26(6) of the EPF scheme, as well as to modify the extant online portal. He also sought compliance with the SC judgment, both “in its letter and spirit”.

Bhupender Yadav, EPFO, EPFO interest rate, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsRajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav citing the “unfeasible conditions” in the unified online portal rolled out recently by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for submission of the joint option for providing higher pension to EPF Pensioners as provided by a Supreme Court judgment.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav citing the “unfeasible conditions” in the unified online portal rolled out recently by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for submission of the joint option for providing higher pension to EPF Pensioners as provided by a Supreme Court judgment.

He urged the Union Minister to direct the EPFO “to withdraw the draconian condition of uploading proof of joint option” as per para 26(6) of the EPF scheme, as well as to modify the extant online portal. He also sought compliance with the SC judgment, both “in its letter and spirit”.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 03:51 IST
