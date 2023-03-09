‘Unfeasible conditions’ in unified EPF portal: Brittas

Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has written to the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav citing the “unfeasible conditions” in the unified online portal rolled out recently by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for submission of the joint option for providing higher pension to EPF Pensioners as provided by a Supreme Court judgment.
He urged the Union Minister to direct the EPFO “to withdraw the draconian condition of uploading proof of joint option” as per para 26(6) of the EPF scheme, as well as to modify the extant online portal. He also sought compliance with the SC judgment, both “in its letter and spirit”.