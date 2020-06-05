Unemployment rate inches down to 5.8%; minor rise in joblessness among SCs, STs

In 2018-19, unemployment rate for youth in the 15-29 years age bracket moderated but remained high at 17.3 per cent, as against 17.8 per cent a year ago. In 2018-19, unemployment rate for youth in the 15-29 years age bracket moderated but remained high at 17.3 per cent, as against 17.8 per cent a year ago.

India’s unemployment rate inched lower to 5.8 per cent in 2018-19 (July-June) from 6.1 per cent a year ago, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday showed.

Unemployment rate, however, rose among Scheduled Castes to 6.4 per cent from 6.3 per cent, and for Scheduled Tribes to 4.5 per cent from 4.3 per cent. But unemployment rate among Other Backward Classes inched lower to 5.9 per cent from 6 per cent.

In 2018-19, unemployment rate for youth in the 15-29 years age bracket moderated but remained high at 17.3 per cent, as against 17.8 per cent a year ago. Unemployment rate among urban youth was higher than the all-India number at 20.2 per cent as against 20.6 per cent a year ago. The male-female split showed that unemployment rate for urban females remained higher than the all-India number at 25.7 per cent in 2018-19, but was lower than 27.2 per cent in 2017-18.

Unemployment rate for males moderated to 6 per cent in 2018-19 from 6.2 per cent a year ago, and that for females too inched lower to 5.2 per cent from 5.7 per cent. Unemployment rate in urban India eased marginally to 7.7 per cent in 2018-19 from 7.8 per cent a year ago, while rural joblessness inched lower to 5 per cent from 5.3 per cent in 2017-18. The labour force participation rate during 2018-19 rose to 37.5 per cent as against 36.9 per cent in the previous year, the survey showed.

Based on literacy levels, unemployment rate for persons with secondary and above education level stood at 11 per cent during 2018-19 as against 11.4 per cent in 2017-18. Separately, the quarterly report for urban areas showed that the unemployment rate moderated to 8.9 per cent in April-June 2019 from 8.9 per cent a year ago. The urban unemployment rate, based on current weekly status, had stood at 9.3 per cent in January-March 2019, 9.9 per cent in October-December 2018, 9.7 per cent in July-September 2018 and 9.8 per cent in April-June 2018.

The survey was conducted during July 2018-June 2019, covering 1,01,579 households (55,812 in rural areas and 45,767 in urban areas) and surveying 4,20,757 persons (2,39,817 in rural areas and 1,80,940 in urban areas). The MoSPI said the methodology remains the same as PLFS 2017-18 and the results are not comparable with results of earlier Employment Unemployment Survey of 2011-12 and earlier years.

