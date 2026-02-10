Unemployment at 4.8% in Oct-Dec, but share of salaried jobs down again

While the Labour Force Participation Rate rose to 55.8% in the last quarter of 2025, the share of agriculture sector jobs rose, according to the statistics ministry's latest Periodic Labour Force Survey report

Written by: Siddharth Upasani
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 08:45 PM IST
Salaried employment is considered better than casual labour and self-employment on account of the social security benefits as well as the regular source of income it provides.Salaried employment is considered better than casual labour and self-employment on account of the social security benefits as well as the regular source of income it provides. (Credit: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s unemployment rate declined further to 4.8% in the final three months of 2025 from 5.2% in the quarter ended September even as the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) rose, according to data released by the statistics ministry on Tuesday. However, the share of salaried jobs continued to fall and was down for all segments from the previous quarter.

According to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (MoSPI) latest quarterly edition of its flagship Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report for October-December 2025, the share of salaried jobs for those aged 15 years and above declined to 24.9% from 25.4% in July-September 2025 and 25.5% in April-June 2025, indicating that more jobs were being added outside this segment.

Salaried employment is considered better than casual labour and self-employment on account of the social security benefits as well as the regular source of income it provides.

The share of salaried jobs was down for rural males, rural females, as well as their urban counterparts in October-December 2025. Meanwhile, the share of casual labour was unchanged at 18.9% at an all-India level, while that of self-employed rose to 56.3% from 55.8% in July-September 2025.

The PLFS data is based on the Current Weekly Status (CWS) approach. Under this approach, the activity status of a person is measured for the seven days preceding the date of survey. The PLFS report for October-December 2025 is the third-ever quarterly report by MoSPI under the revamped PLFS methodology. Previous quarterly reports were only for urban areas.

Also Read | Unemployment rate falls to 5.2% in Jul-Sep, share of urban salaried jobs rises

While policymakers will be buoyed by the increase in the overall Labour Force Participation Rate – which measures the fraction of the population seeking work – to 55.8% in the last quarter of 2025 from 55.1% in July-September 2025, there will be concerns about the sector in which jobs are being found.

As per the latest data, the share of agriculture sector jobs rose to 43.2% in October-December 2025 for those aged 15 years and above from 42.4% in the previous quarter. This increase was seen across all segments: males and females in both rural and urban areas.

Story continues below this ad

The last quarter saw another decline in the share of both secondary and tertiary sector jobs, with the decrease more pronounced for the latter. The secondary sector includes the likes of manufacturing, while services form the tertiary sector.

While salaried jobs dominate in urban areas – accounting for almost half of all employment – agriculture is the biggest employer in rural regions. In October-December 2025, the share of salaried jobs fell in urban areas, while that of farm jobs rose to 6.7% from 6.3%.

Siddharth Upasani
Siddharth Upasani
twitter

Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.   ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Pune
Beyond Mahayuti: BJP's rural inroads in Maharashtra bolster plans for solo dominance by 2029
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Master Raju recalls the time he had more work than Amitabh Bachchan
'Amitabh Bachchan had less work than me': Master Raju recalls when Big B would wait as he shot for Faraar
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
'Don't worry, mom. I'll take care of the water': The night that made Rovman Powell
Rovman Powell T20 World Cup
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
Former Apple designer Jony Ive designs Ferrari’s upcoming electric car
The steering wheel is light, made of recycled aluminium, and features a three-spoke design with clean lines inspired by the Ferraris of the 1950s and 1960s. (Image: Ferrari)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement