Under IBC, Rs 70,000 crore more to come in this fiscal, says Arun Jaitley

Terming the early harvest through the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) process as “extremely satisfactory”, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said around Rs 70,000 crore is likely to be realised by the end of this financial year from the resolution of 12 cases including Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd and Essar Steel India Ltd. Around Rs 80,000 crore has been already recovered by creditors in 66 cases resolved by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Jaitley said.

A total of 4,452 cases have been disposed at pre-admission stage and 66 have been resolved after adjudication, while 260 cases have been ordered for liquidation, Jaitley said, adding that so far 1,322 cases have been admitted by NCLT.

The Finance Minister also accused the the Congress of leaving behind a legacy of an “anachronic system” of resolving commercial insolvency. Jaitley said the NDA government acted swiftly to recover the non-performing loans and legislated the IBC.

“In 66 resolution cases, realisation by creditors was around Rs 80,000 crore…some of the big 12 cases such as Bhushan Power and Steel and Essar Steel India are in advanced stages of resolution and are likely to be resolved in this financial year in which realisation is expected to be around Rs 70,000 crore,” Jaitley said.

Increase in conversion of NPAs into standard accounts and decline in new accounts falling in NPA category show a definite improvement in the lending and borrowing behaviour, he added.

In a Facebook post titled ‘Two years of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’, Jaitley said NCLT has become a trusted forum of high credibility and that there is no government interference in the cases.

Explained Recoveries under IBC come as big respite for banks The NPA issue over the last five years has been a major cause of concern for the banks and the economy as a whole, hurting the credit growth across sectors, the recoveries under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process over the last two years have come as a big respite for the banks. While the government claims that banks have already recovered Rs 80,000 crore and will recover another Rs 70,000 crore by the end of this fiscal, if the pace of recovery picks up it will come as a big boost to the banks that are starved of capital and will also push credit growth in the economy.

“Those who drive the companies to insolvency, exit from management. The selection of new management has been an honest and transparent process.

There has been no political or governmental interference in the cases,” he added. He said in 4,452 cases disposed at pre-admission stage, the amount apparently settled was around Rs 2.02 lakh crore, as per NCLT database. “The early harvest through the IBC process has been extremely satisfactory. It has changed the debtor – creditor relationship. The creditor no longer chases the debtor. In fact, it is otherwise,” the Union minister said.

Jaitley said after the introduction of Section 29(A), the banks have started receiving monies from the potential debtors who pay in anticipation of the default. Also, once a petition of the creditor is filed before the NCLT, many debtors have been paying at the pre-admission stage so that the declaration of insolvency does not take place, he said.

The Congress government had enacted the Sick Industrial Companies Act (SICA) during 1980s for rehabilitation of sick companies, Jaitley said.

This applied to companies whose net worth had become negative. “The law proved to be an utter failure. Law carried out rehabilitation, several sick companies got a protective iron curtain against creditors,” he said.

The Debt Recovery Tribunal was created to enable banks to recover every due diligently, but these have not proved to be highly efficient mechanism for recovering debt, he added. “For non-corporate insolvencies the Provincial Insolvency Act was applicable.

This was a rusted piece of legislation, ineffective and had faded away because of disuse,” Jaitley added. He said, between 2008 and 2014, banks lent indiscriminately and this lead to a very high percentage of NPAs which was highlighted by the Asset Quality Reviews of the RBI.