Unauthorised transactions carried out by certain employees: CG Power

Gautam Thapar-led CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday made a series of revelations about some unauthorised transactions carried out by certain employees of the company, which led to potential understatement of not only the firm’s liabilities, but also advances to related and unrelated parties of the company and the group. The company said that this was going on for over two years now.

The disclosures were made to the exchanges on Tuesday morning after the company’s board had 13 hours of discussions beginning Monday evening with the company’s risk and audit committee. The board came to the conclusion about the fraudulent transactions at 4 am on Tuesday morning.

The filing to the exchanges saw CGPIS shares slumping to a six month low at Rs 14.75 on Tuesday hitting the lower circuit Yes Bank, which holds 12.77 per cent in CG Power, fell 7.11 per cent at Rs 71.25 a piece following the development.

CG Power informed the stock exchanges that the liabilities and advances to related and unrelated parties have been understated for financial years 2017 and 2018. While assets were provided as collateral without any authority and the company was made a co-borrower/guarantor to enable third parties to secure loan, the money so obtained was immediately routed out of the company.

“These were carried out by identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors. These transactions appear to be undertaken in a seemingly fraudulent manner and, hence warrant further detailed investigation,” the company said without naming any official.

The company noted its managing director KN Neelkant stayed away from day-to-day management during the period of investigation. While Sudhir Mathur, who was earlier an independent director of the company and a member of operations committee, was re-designated as a whole-time executive director of the company with effect from May 10 to be more involved in the day-to-day management of the company. The chief financial officer, VR Venkatesh, who resigned on March 8 this year, was asked to continue till the finalisation of financial results for the current financial year.

As a of March 31, 2018, total liabilities of the company and the group were potentially understated by around Rs 1,053.54 crore and Rs 1,608.17 crore, respectively. For April 1, 2017 it was understated by Rs 601.83 crore and Rs 401.83 crore respectively, the company said.

The advances to both related and unrelated parties of the company and the group were also understated by Rs 1,990.36 crore and Rs 2,806.63 crore respectively for FY18; and by Rs 1,479.34 crore and Rs 1,331.47 crore respectively for FY17. —FE