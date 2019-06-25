Unaccounted money: Wide variation in estimation, says House committee

Stating that there is a huge variation in estimation of unaccounted income and wealth, the Standing Committee on Finance has said that it expects the Finance Ministry “to bring to book” unaccounted income/wealth both within and outside the country, including follow-up action on the seven reports of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted on Black Money and the three reports on estimation of unaccounted money conducted by NIPFP, NCAER and NIFM.

The committee’s preliminary report titled ‘Status of Unaccounted Income/Wealth Both Inside and Outside the Country – A Critical Analysis’, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, also asked for finalisation of the long delayed Direct Taxes code “at the earliest” and reintroduce it in Parliament with an aim to simplify and rationalise the direct tax laws in the country.

The committee’s report is based on the findings of the three studies conducted by National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) and the evidence presented by Finance Ministry, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). In March 2011, after observations by an earlier Standing Committee, the Finance Ministry had signed Memorandums of Understanding with NIPFP, NCAER and NIFM to conduct studies to assess and survey unaccounted income and wealth both inside and outside the country.

As per the estimates by NIPFP, the illicit financial outflows have been in the range of 0.2 per cent to 7.4 per cent of the GDP during 1997-2009, while NIFM estimated the total illicit outflow at the present value (including opportunity cost) from India in 1990-2008 at $216.48 billion. Illicit outflows from the country are estimated on average to 10 per cent of the estimated unaccounted income, the report said.

NCAER estimated the total wealth accumulated outside India between $384 billion and $490 billion during 1980-2010.

The wide variation in estimation of unaccounted income ranging from “7 per cent to 120 per cent of the reported GDP” in the three studies was highlighted by Revenue Secretary in his deposition to parliamentary committee, while Chief Economic Adviser has opined that “there is no scope for arriving at a common estimate of unaccounted income by combining estimates from three reports”.

Stating that it’s a preliminary report due to examination of a limited number of stakeholders owing to paucity of time, the Standing Committee observed, “…the Committee would expect the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) to continue their efforts with greater vigour to unearth and bring to book unaccounted income /wealth both within and outside the country including follow-up action on the seven reports of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted on Black Money as well as the three study reports on estimation of unaccounted money. The Committee would thus expect more fruitful outcomes on this count, both in terms of much wider tax base as well as actual tax yield.”

The standing committee also said the sectors where unaccounted income is found to be highest includes real estate, mining, pharmaceuticals, pan masala, gutkka and tobacco industry, bullion and commodity markets, film industry, educational institutes and professionals. The other sectors namely securities market and manufacturing also showed high incidence of unaccounted income, the report said.

The committee, headed by M Veerappa Moily, had submitted its report to the Lok Sabha Speaker on March 28, before the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.