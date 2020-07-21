Uday Kotak: ‘Rs 50,500K crore of IL&FS debt likely to be resolved by FY21-end’

IL&FS Group non-executive chairman Uday Kotak. (File) IL&FS Group non-executive chairman Uday Kotak. (File)

The new board of IL&FS, led by Uday Kotak, on Monday said it is likely to resolve debt worth Rs 50,500 crore by the end of the current fiscal. It has also revised the estimate for the overall debt resolution to 57 per cent and termed it “significantly higher than the average realisation for financial creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process”. The company said the cumulative debt to be resolved is Rs 57,000 crore, from IL&FS Group’s total debt of around Rs 99,000 crore.

“The COVID-19-led lockdown has impacted our ability to conclude timelines. It has impacted the sale of real estate assets and there could be an impact on valuations,” said Uday Kotak, non-executive chairman of IL&FS Group, adding that the pandemic has also delayed the recoveries in IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN).

The new board took over the crisis-hit group in 2019 and has so far resolved 18 per cent of the group’s total debt. “Rs 17,640 crore of debt has been addressed so far, including Rs 16,084 crore fund based and Rs 1,556 crore non-fund based debt,” said CS Rajan, MD, IL&FS. He said the company is looking to wind up 61 domestic entities with a debt of Rs 278 crore and 9 offshore entities with a debt of Rs 310 crore. Further, at least 11 projects , largely road assets, have been identified for termination involving debt of Rs 6,035 crore.

Earlier, in March, the IL&FS board received nod from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal for its resolution framework for the IL&FS Group.

The board on Monday also shared a quarterly plan that estimates addressing additional debt of Rs 8,800 crore by September, Rs 18,000 crore by December and over Rs 6,000 crore by the end of 2020-21. IL&FS said it is currently pursuing the debt restructuring process of three group companies with debt of Rs 9,382 crore and real estate monetisation for eight entities with a debt of Rs 473 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.