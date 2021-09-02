UAE resumes tourist visa for Indians ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai

The UAE resumed issuance of tourist visas earlier this week, including to Indian citizens, in the run-up to the Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition that commences from October 1. VFS Global, which processes visa applications for the UAE in India, said it has resumed its visa services for Indian citizens August 30 onwards.

“Travellers will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from an approved health service, which use the QR code system, as well as Rapid PCR test report conducted at the departure airport 6 hours prior to departure, provided with a QR code system. No GDRFA or ICA approval is required for tourists travelling to the UAE,” VFS Global said.

Earlier, visitors wanting to visit the UAE on tourist visas needed approval from the country’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), but in the latest round of relaxations, it has done away with this requirement.

VFS Global said passengers wanting to travel to the UAE on a tourist visa can apply for their visas on http://www.emirates.com or at one of the agency’s Dubai Visa Processing Centres in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad, which are currently operating on limited days of the week.

Moreover, while the UAE has disallowed visa on arrival for Indian citizens, information sourced from Dubai-based airline Emirates shows that Indian nationals with a normal passport who are travelling to India via Dubai can obtain a visa on arrival in Dubai for a maximum stay of 14 days provided they have a visitor visa or a green card issued by the US, or a residence visa issued by the UK or European Union.

The visa issued by the US, the UK or EU has to be valid for a minimum of six months.

The move is the latest in a series of steps by the UAE in opening its borders. After restricting entry in April, the UAE soon opened up for residency visa holders from certain nations, including India. Later, it allowed transiting travellers who got a WHO-approved vaccine.