Friday, September 10, 2021
Fully vaccinated Indians with WHO-approved Covid jabs can return to UAE

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority in a tweet shared an official statement saying those who can return include those who stayed abroad for over 6 months.

By: Express News Service | Dubai |
Updated: September 11, 2021 1:48:19 am
Russian surveillance plane, buzz in Washington, Russian airplane, world news, Indian express newsThe decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.(Representational)

The UAE on Friday said it will allow the return of those vaccinated fully with WHO-approved Covid jabs and holding valid residence visas from 15 countries previously on the suspended list, including India, from September 12.

