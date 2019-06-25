Two-wheeler makers object to EV transition timeline

Following a meeting in the NITI Aayog last Friday over push for electric mobility in two- and three-wheelers, the electric vehicles industry and those using internal combustion engine (ICE) are divided over timelines proposed by government think tank.

The Aayog asked the two- and three-wheeler makers to suggest within two weeks concrete steps towards transition to electric mobility keeping in mind 2025 deadline. Strongly objecting to NITI Aayog’s proposal to transition to electric vehicles (EVs) for three-wheelers and two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Monday said the policy has not been made with adequate study and diligence.

“This is not like Aadhaar, not a software and print cards. You have to set up a whole supply chain, and migrate from the current supply chain,” TVS Motor Co chairman & managing director Venu Srinivasan said, as per a PTI report. Srinivasan further said,”we have said we will take four months to come with a plan. The plans will start with one city (that has the highest number of two-wheeler population) and that too, to a percentage of one city and migrate over a period of time.”

Asserting that a “black or white, zero-one change” is not possible “with 20 million vehicles, $15 billion in sales, one million employees”, he said and added that “the whole thing is not thought through. I hope saner thoughts will prevail and people will think through the real implications of all this.” Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj said “we believe 100 per cent transition is completely uncalled for”.

The Friday meeting was attended by top officials of major two-wheeler manufacturers, including Rajiv Bajaj, Srinivasan along with SIAM director-general Vishnu Mathur, among others.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant represented the think tank. NITI Aayog has planned transitioning to full EVs for three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers with an engine capacity less than 150 cc by 2025.