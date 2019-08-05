Two-wheeler EV makers find takers in e-tailers, QSR firms

As the government and two-wheeler manufacturers remain at loggerheads over the deadline to phase out the conventional internal combustion engine and bring in electric vehicles (EV) instead, several entrepreneurs are busy creating a landscape to make the latter a success in their own small ways.

Fully conscious that electric vehicles in the two-wheeler space is not going to be an instant hit with consumers the way the government seems to think, these entrepreneurs are manufacturing at a low-scale and tying up with e-commerce (BigBasket, etc) and QSR firms (Dominos, etc) for their last mile deliveries.

Their model is simple: The e-commerce and QSR (quick service restaurant) firms have delivery staff who deliver products to consumers at their doorstep.

These EV manufacturers provide them with their two-wheelers on a lease basis for transporting products. In this way the EV players are able to test-market their products and as and when the market grows can accordingly scale up.

For e-commerce and QSR firms, the logistics costs are lower compared to using an internal combustion engine vehicle.

Saurav Kumar, co-founder and CEO of New Delhi-based Euler Motors said issues such as charging infrastructure and range anxiety will continue to keep the private consumers disinterested for a while. “Most of the delivery services platforms are fairly young and they aim at lowering costs of operation and EVs are clearly one of the options,” Kumar said. The firm has already provided over 100 vehicles to companies like BigBasket, EcomExpress, Udaan and BlueDart. Euler Motors is a four-year-old start-up that manufactures a range of electric vehicles for carrying cargo and passengers.

Pankaj Tiwari, India business head of Avan Motors, said this is a segment which is eagerly looking for options of cost effective modes of commute for their delivery service executives, apart from environmental concerns.

“We have the B2B (business-to-business) segment as one of the key verticals of growth, which we are strongly pursuing and are in talks with such leading delivery services platforms to offer our electric scooters,” he said. —FE