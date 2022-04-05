scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Must Read

Twitter to name top shareholder Elon Musk to board

Twitter shares surged 6 per cent in trading before the opening bell, after closing up over 27 per cent on Monday.

By: Reuters |
Updated: April 5, 2022 6:24:06 pm
Musk will serve as a Class II director, with the term expiring at Twitter's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. (File)

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would name top shareholder and Tesla boss Elon Musk to its board, a day after the billionaire disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media company.

Musk will serve as a Class II director, with the term expiring at Twitter’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

Twitter shares surged 6 per cent in trading before the opening bell, after closing up over 27 per cent on Monday.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 05: Latest News

Advertisement