TVS family files caveats in Chennai courts as Mallika, Lakshmi seek settlement

Tractor Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Mallika Srinivasan and her daughter Lakshmi Venu on Tuesday expressed their desire for an amicable family settlement through transparent discussions and dialogue, even as members of the TVS family filed caveats against one another in two Chennai courts amid an ongoing dispute over the division of the family’s wealth.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company, his wife Mallika Srinivasan, and their children Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu have filed several caveats on October 12 and 13. Four caveats each were filed in the City Civil Court and the Commercial Court in Chennai, indicating that the family members are preparing for possible legal proceedings as the dispute continues.

While Venu Srinivasan and son Sudarshan Venu are on one side, Srinivasan’s daughter Lakshmi Venu and wife Mallika Srinivasan are on the other side. The filings place members of the family on opposing sides as they seek to safeguard their interests in event of further court proceedings.

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In a statement, a spokesperson reiterated the position taken by Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu on resolving the differences amicably. “As stated earlier in the joint statement, Lakshmi Venu and Mallika Srinivasan reiterate their desire for an amicable resolution through transparent discussions and dialogue,” the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Dispute settlement, legal precaution

The statement signals that Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu continue to favour discussions as a way to settle the dispute. However, the caveat filings suggest that the parties are also taking legal precautions in anticipation of potential proceedings. The filings in both the City Civil Court and the Commercial Court indicate that the parties are preparing to protect their respective positions should the matter come before the courts.

A caveat is a legal notice filed by a person who wants to be heard before a court passes an order on an application that may affect their interests. Such a filing seeks to ensure that the court gives the caveator an opportunity to present their position before passing an order without hearing them.

‘Rightful economic ownership’

The larger TVS family partition, agreed upon in 2020 and implemented subsequently, was carried out through a process involving the relevant stakeholders, Lakshmi and Mallika said in a joint statement earlier this month. They, however, maintained that the same process has not taken place for the economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family.

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“The fundamental issue is not about management positions which have been compensated appropriately and commensurately. It is about the fair recognition of rightful economic ownership, which remains unresolved,” they said.

Mallika Srinivasan is Chairman and MD of TAFE while Lakshmi is its Vice Chairman. Lakshmi is also ED-MD of Sundaram-Clayton. Sudarshan Venu is Chairman and MD of TVS Motor. TAFE forms part of the Amalgamations Group, a separate family business group in which Mallika Srinivasan is a shareholder.

TAFE has no bearing on the economic settlement within the Venu Srinivasan family and should not be conflated with it, Mallika Srinivasan said.