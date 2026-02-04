Turnaround in sentiment, removal of uncertainty offer upsides: Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur

The belated forward movement over the India-US trade deal could have multiple macroeconomic implications for the country’s economy, including a broad positive rub-off effect on account of the removal of the lingering uncertainty over the deal and a rapid turnaround in market sentiment that plays a significant role in foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur said.

When asked about the broader macroeconomic impact of the trade deal with the US, Thakur said: “There are 2-3 things I’ll say… one is that it’s definitely a positive development. This big uncertainty that was going around, has changed, there is certainty. Did that (US tariffs) impact the numbers hugely? No. We did not see the US-India trade suddenly reach a cliff and fall, for whatever reasons, whether there was front loading (of shipments from India) or (sectoral) exemptions, it has not fallen. To that extent, the first part — removal of uncertainty — is a great development,” Thakur told The Indian Express.

The second part pertaining to how much of an impact the trade deal will have is not known, she said. “Therefore, for the impact, we will have to really see and wait for the details of what will come once Commerce (and Industry Ministry) shares the details with us,” Thakur said.

“And the last part on that — about market sentiment…sentiment plays such a big role in FPI flows at least, and that has changed in the morning today (Tuesday). So, to that extent, it does help. Suddenly there will be a positive sentiment, we’ve seen it in the past, we’ll see it again… sentiments move very fast and impact…,” she added.

When asked if the general impression of India changes, not just in the context of stock markets or FPI flows, Thakur said that the impression has changed over time but “it was not that it was a negative impression”, which is reflected in the continuing robustness in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into India, even as the FPI flows have been volatile.

“When I talk to businesses, I realise whether it is four big deals or 50 small deals, they are putting their hard-earned money. They (investors) are actually betting on our country. So I will not say that suddenly the impression of India will change. I think the impression of India, of course, has changed over time as we can see. But it is not that it was a negative impression, (then) nobody would have put in their money. We are a big market. And, now, we are also a home for talent, where the global capability centres are coming… they are willing to put in their money because there’s obviously something in it for them,” she said.

On the concerns regarding the capital outflows, she said FDI inflows have been firm. “That (capital outflows) should have shown up in our FDI then, they work differently. They (FDI and FPI) worked pretty differently last year… they (FDI investors) are actually believing in the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals if they are locking in equity in companies,” she added.

Story continues below this ad

This comes in the backdrop of a slowdown in capital inflows and a general sense of unease over increasing outflows. The Economic Survey 2025-26 had flagged capital outflows and the uncertainties on the external front as looming risk factors for India’s growth.

The US announced removal of punitive tariffs on India late Monday, bringing down the headline tariff number to 18% from 50%. Following this, the stock markets gained sharply on Tuesday, and foreign investors returned to the market, snapping up Indian equities worth Rs 5,236.28 crore, the highest in a little over three months.