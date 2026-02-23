Trump warns of higher tariffs on countries backing away from trade deal

Trump on Friday said that nothing has changed between the India and US deal.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 09:14 PM IST
trump modiThe negotiations assumed significance as the India-US trade deal was yet to be signed. (APPhoto)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned trade partners of higher tariffs if they “play games” over the Supreme Court order that has quashed sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“Any Country that wants to “play games” with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have “Ripped Off” the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. ,” Trump said in a post on TruthSocial.

This comes after India-US trade talks, set to start from Monday was put on hold following the US Supreme Court order. Negotiators this week were expected to give legal shape to the agreement. The talks assumed significance because the deal, like all Trump deals, was unconventional and could fall outside the ambit of traditional World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms.

The negotiations assumed significance as the India-US trade deal was yet to be signed. Trump on Friday said that nothing has changed between the India and US deal. Indian government officials have said that market access from the Indian side would only be possible after the legal agreement is signed.

Trump’s comment comes after the European Commission said to put the US trade deal on hold. Countries such as the UK and Singapore have also expressed concern as Trump announced 15 per cent global tariffs on countries globally. Reciprocal tariffs for the UK and Singapore were set at 10 per cent after the trade deal with the US.

“The European Commission requests full clarity on the steps the United States intends to take following the recent Supreme Court ruling on the IEEPA. The current situation is not conducive to delivering “fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial” transatlantic trade and investment, as agreed to by both sides and spelt out in the EU-U.S. Joint Statement of August 2025,” the EU said in a statement.

The Commission said: “A deal is a deal. As the United States’ largest trading partner, the EU expects the U.S. to honour its commitments set out in the Joint Statement – just as the EU stands by its commitments. In particular, EU products must continue to benefit from the most competitive treatment, with no increases in tariffs beyond the clear and all-inclusive ceiling previously agreed”.

Story continues below this ad

The Chinese Commerce Ministry has also said that US unilateral tariffs violate international trade rules and U.S. domestic law, and are not in the interests of any party. “Cooperation between China and the United States is beneficial to both sides, but fighting is harmful,” China said.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
lutyens bust
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
A Revanth Reddy’s advisor and former minister Md Shabbir Ali
An RSS school, a land lease, and a Congress-BJP row that erupted in Telangana
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
Alia Bhatt at BAFTA
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Apple
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement