Trump warns of higher tariffs on countries backing away from trade deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned trade partners of higher tariffs if they “play games” over the Supreme Court order that has quashed sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“Any Country that wants to “play games” with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have “Ripped Off” the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. ,” Trump said in a post on TruthSocial.

This comes after India-US trade talks, set to start from Monday was put on hold following the US Supreme Court order. Negotiators this week were expected to give legal shape to the agreement. The talks assumed significance because the deal, like all Trump deals, was unconventional and could fall outside the ambit of traditional World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms.

The negotiations assumed significance as the India-US trade deal was yet to be signed. Trump on Friday said that nothing has changed between the India and US deal. Indian government officials have said that market access from the Indian side would only be possible after the legal agreement is signed.

Trump’s comment comes after the European Commission said to put the US trade deal on hold. Countries such as the UK and Singapore have also expressed concern as Trump announced 15 per cent global tariffs on countries globally. Reciprocal tariffs for the UK and Singapore were set at 10 per cent after the trade deal with the US.

“The European Commission requests full clarity on the steps the United States intends to take following the recent Supreme Court ruling on the IEEPA. The current situation is not conducive to delivering “fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial” transatlantic trade and investment, as agreed to by both sides and spelt out in the EU-U.S. Joint Statement of August 2025,” the EU said in a statement.

The Commission said: “A deal is a deal. As the United States’ largest trading partner, the EU expects the U.S. to honour its commitments set out in the Joint Statement – just as the EU stands by its commitments. In particular, EU products must continue to benefit from the most competitive treatment, with no increases in tariffs beyond the clear and all-inclusive ceiling previously agreed”.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry has also said that US unilateral tariffs violate international trade rules and U.S. domestic law, and are not in the interests of any party. “Cooperation between China and the United States is beneficial to both sides, but fighting is harmful,” China said.