‘Treat it like your own company’: Amit Shah interacts with Bharat Taxi drivers, tells them to be patient

During the interaction, Amit Shah outlined a three-year roadmap to expand Bharat Taxi across municipal cities.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 02:32 PM IST
Amit shahDuring the 40-minute interaction, a group of Bharat Taxi drivers, including women drivers, asked Shah several questions. (file)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Monday urged drivers of the newly launched cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, Bharat Taxi, to be patient as they deal with teething troubles in the initial days.

During the 40-minute interaction, a group of Bharat Taxi drivers, including women drivers, asked Shah several questions.

Interacting with the group of Bharat Taxi drivers, whom he described as sarthis, Shah said, “You’ll have to be patient for some time initially, because any system is built in a timely manner. For example, if you buy a new house, initially, there might be some plumbing issues in the bathroom, the paint might have peeled off somewhere, or the door might not close properly”.

“But within a month, you get everything repaired and you start living smoothly in the house. Similarly, there will be teething problems in the initial days; consider them as your own company’s problems and proceed with a broad heart. Only then will it be a sure success. You don’t need to have any doubts at all,” he added.

Responding to a question, Shah reiterated that Bharat Taxi reach all cities with municipal corporations in the next three years. “We have drawn up a roadmap to cover all cities having municipal corporations within three years,” he said.

Shah said that the highest share capital is only Rs 500 in the ‘Bharat Taxi’, and two representatives chosen by taxi Sarathis will sit on its Board.

Shah emphasised that Bharat Taxi is giving drivers ownership, which no other ride-hailing platform can offer.

Story continues below this ad

Bharat Taxi, which began its pilot operations in December last year, was formally launched in Delhi-NCR on February 5. Bharat Taxi has been conceptualised by bringing together all three existing vehicle types: four-wheelers, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers.

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
facebook
twitter

Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
deepak
'Mohammad' Deepak, defender of Muslim shopkeeper, meets Rahul Gandhi: 'Will take membership in my gym'
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement