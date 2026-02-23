‘Treat it like your own company’: Amit Shah interacts with Bharat Taxi drivers, tells them to be patient

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Monday urged drivers of the newly launched cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, Bharat Taxi, to be patient as they deal with teething troubles in the initial days.

During the 40-minute interaction, a group of Bharat Taxi drivers, including women drivers, asked Shah several questions.

Interacting with the group of Bharat Taxi drivers, whom he described as sarthis, Shah said, “You’ll have to be patient for some time initially, because any system is built in a timely manner. For example, if you buy a new house, initially, there might be some plumbing issues in the bathroom, the paint might have peeled off somewhere, or the door might not close properly”.