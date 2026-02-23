‘Treat it like your own company’: Amit Shah interacts with Bharat Taxi drivers, tells them to be patient

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Monday urged drivers of the newly launched cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, Bharat Taxi, to be patient as they deal with teething troubles in the initial days.
During the 40-minute interaction, a group of Bharat Taxi drivers, including women drivers, asked Shah several questions.
Interacting with the group of Bharat Taxi drivers, whom he described as sarthis, Shah said, “You’ll have to be patient for some time initially, because any system is built in a timely manner. For example, if you buy a new house, initially, there might be some plumbing issues in the bathroom, the paint might have peeled off somewhere, or the door might not close properly”.
“But within a month, you get everything repaired and you start living smoothly in the house. Similarly, there will be teething problems in the initial days; consider them as your own company’s problems and proceed with a broad heart. Only then will it be a sure success. You don’t need to have any doubts at all,” he added.
Responding to a question, Shah reiterated that Bharat Taxi reach all cities with municipal corporations in the next three years. “We have drawn up a roadmap to cover all cities having municipal corporations within three years,” he said.
Shah said that the highest share capital is only Rs 500 in the ‘Bharat Taxi’, and two representatives chosen by taxi Sarathis will sit on its Board.
Shah emphasised that Bharat Taxi is giving drivers ownership, which no other ride-hailing platform can offer.
Story continues below this ad
Bharat Taxi, which began its pilot operations in December last year, was formally launched in Delhi-NCR on February 5. Bharat Taxi has been conceptualised by bringing together all three existing vehicle types: four-wheelers, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers.
Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More