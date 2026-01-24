Transmission lags behind RE power curtailment: MNRE Secy

“With the commissioning of this transmission line, an additional 1,100 MW of power can be evacuated from the RE zones of Bhadla, Ramgarh and Fatehgarh Solar Power Complex,” the government said.

The curtailment of renewable energy (RE) power in Rajasthan is expected to ease significantly with the commissioning of the transmission line in Fatehgarh, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), told The Indian Express.

Sarangi said RE curtailment is largely driven by a mismatch between the pace at which renewable projects are commissioned and the time required to build transmission infrastructure.

Around 4 gigawatt (GW) of RE capacity was earlier lying without connectivity. However, with the commissioning of the Khetri-Narela transmission line in December, part of this capacity has now been evacuated.

“The remaining 2 GW will also be evacuated once the transmission line in Rajasthan’s Fatehgarh gets commissioned. Within a month, that line will be ready. After that, we do not foresee any curtailment in Rajasthan,” he said. Renewable energy developers in Rajasthan have increasingly flagged curtailment during peak solar hours. According to Sarangi, this is a structural challenge linked to the faster execution timelines of renewable projects.