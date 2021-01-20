TRAI Chairman: ‘Open RAN will present opportunities’

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman PD Vaghela on Tuesday said that use of Open RAN (radio access network) and software defined telecom networks will open new opportunities for Indian entities to enter into the network equipment market. He said the government’s move to encourage local companies to rollout the 4G network of BSNL will provide an immediate opportunity to the Indian manufacturers in the equipment space.

“We can leverage the capabilities of the IT sector to build, operate and maintain software products which can serve India as well as global telecom industry at a reasonable price. We all know the maximum value addition is in the technology development,” Vaghela said at the 15th India Digital Summit, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Vaghela said timing is appropriate for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as the existing supply chains are getting disrupted and new opportunities are emerging. “In telecommunications, developments related to Open RAN and software defined networks are opening new opportunities for Indian entities to enter into the network equipment market,” he said. —FE