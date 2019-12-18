TRAI: 6p/min charge on outgoing calls to other networks extended

On Tuesday, while retaining the rate for another year, Trai said that it has to keep the interests of 2G/3G subscribers in mind. On Tuesday, while retaining the rate for another year, Trai said that it has to keep the interests of 2G/3G subscribers in mind.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday retained the current termination rate of 6 paise per minute for another year — January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020 — after which the rate will become zero.

While reducing the termination rate by a massive 57 per cent to 6 paise per minute in September 2017, Trai had said that from January 2020 operators would move to a regime of zero rate.

On Tuesday, while retaining the rate for another year, Trai said that it has to keep the interests of 2G/3G subscribers in mind. At the end of September 2019, out of approximately 1,174 million mobile subscribers, 557 million are 4G data subscribers and the remaining 617 million are still using 2G/3G services. “While reviewing the IUC, it is necessary to balance interests of both of these subscriber segments,” Trai said.

The regulator though said all three private operators have rolled out VoLTE extensively and plans to further expand the 4G networks. Soon the government will also assign 4G spectrum to public sector telcos. “Accordingly, it appears that soon all the wireless access service providers would offer 4G services to customers across India,” the regulator said.

Though the incumbent operators welcomed the move of retaining the current rate for one more year they added that ideally it should have been extended by two years.

Meanwhile, Trai came out with a consultation paper on setting a floor price for telecom tariffs. The paper comes after industry body COAI urged the regulator to fix a floor price for data services. Trai has come out with a list of 19 questions wherein it wants to know what could be the methodology to fix floor price for data and voice services as well as bundled offers. The regulator also wants to know if there should be a floor ceiling also, so that interest of consumers could be safeguarded. —FE

