Traffic management practices: TRAI issues consultation paper

The government accepted most of the recommendations of Trai, and, on July 31, 2018, issued principle directives on net neutrality. The government accepted most of the recommendations of Trai, and, on July 31, 2018, issued principle directives on net neutrality.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued a consultation paper to define traffic management practices adopted by telecom operators in the backdrop of net neutrality.

Trai released its recommendations on net neutrality in November 2017 ,which barred discrimination in internet access based on content. The government accepted most of the recommendations of Trai, and, on July 31, 2018, issued principle directives on net neutrality.

Further, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) amended licence conditions for service providers and introduced relevant requirements to conform to the principles of net neutrality.

Trai in its recommendations had said telcos should define their traffic management practices (TMPs) but DoT differed with the regulator and instead said it will define the TMPs. For this, it sought the recommendations of Trai. The DoT also asked Trai to define the role and composition of a multi stakeholder body that will monitor net neutrality.

In the paper, which has a list of 8 questions, Trai wants to know what are the usual practices adopted by telcos to manage traffic. Of these practices, which ones can be considered as reasonable from perspective of net neutrality, Trai seeks to know. —FE with PTI

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App