TPG, ICICI Bank, GIC to acquire Aseem Infrastructure Finance from NIIF

ICICI Bank will hold up to a 5% stake in the company. (File Photo)

US-based TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, has signed definitive agreements with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to acquire a 100% stake in Aseem Infrastructure Finance, alongside co-investors GIC of Singapore and ICICI Bank.

TPG’s investment is being made through TPG Rise Climate, the firm’s dedicated climate investing platform, as part of its Global South Initiative, a strategy launched in partnership with ALTÉRRA to scale climate solutions across emerging markets. ICICI Bank will hold up to a 5% stake in the company.

While NIIF and TPG did not disclose the value of the transaction, market estimates peg the deal at around Rs 5,000 crore.