Toyota Kirloskar VC meets BSY to resolve strike

With the strike at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor automobile factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru remaining unresolved for nearly a month, the carmaker’s management has approached Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to seek his intervention. The vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vikram Kirloskar, held a meeting with Yediyurappa, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar Monday evening.

The CM has directed chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to hold meetings with executives of the company and the union through the Labour Department to resolve the strike.

