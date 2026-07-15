Tough measures on table as Railways seeks to curb linen theft in AC coaches

Bedroll items laid out for distribution in an Indian Railways AC coach. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day after The Indian Express reported that about 1.27 crore linen items were stolen from AC coaches of the Indian Railways over four years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed officials to come up with a reform to curb such theft.

Turning to top Railway officials at a press conference Tuesday on Railways’ “52 reforms in 52 weeks” initiative, Vaishnaw referred to The Indian Express report and sought a timeline for the issue to be resolved.

The officials responded by seeking two months to formalise a way to fix the issue.

On Monday, The Indian Express reported that between January 2022, when bedroll services had fully resumed after the pandemic, and May 2026, at least 1.27 crore bedroll pieces were stolen from the AC coaches. A linen bedroll consists of two bedsheets, a blanket, a pillow, a pillow cover, and a face towel.