Ambani, Adani and the other top 10 richest Indians on Forbes 2022 list

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which was raging last year, the 36th-annual ranking of billionaires across the world, had several Indians on the list. The Ambanis, Adanis, Mittals and Birlas all feature on the Forbes’ latest rich list.

Here are the top 10 richest Indians:

1. Mukesh Ambani

The chairperson of Reliance Industries, Ambani, retained his position as Asia’s richest person and the tenth-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $90.7 billion.

2. Gautam Adani and family

Now Asia’s second-richest person, Adani, leading a conglomerate of infrastructure and commodities, has a net worth of $90 billion. He’s ranked number 11 in the world.

3. Shiv Nadar

The founder of HCL Technologies Limited, Nadar, is India’s third-richest person and increased his wealth by 22 per cent, according to Forbes, accounting for a net worth of $28.7 billion. He’s ranked number 47 in the world.

4. Cyrus Poonawalla

The man behind the Serum Institute of India, which manufactured the Covishield vaccine, Poonwalla, doubled his wealth to $24.3 billion, and jumped four spots from his previous ranking. He ranks number 56 in the world.

5. Radhakishan Damani

Ranking 81 in the world, Damani, who set up Avenue Supermarkets that operates D-Marts across the country, has a net worth of $20 billion.

6. Lakshmi Mittal

Chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel and mining output company, Lakshmi has a net worth of $17.9 billion and is ranked 89 in the world.

7. Savitri Jindal and family

The woman behind the OP Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate, Savitri has a net worth of $17.7 billion and is ranked 91 in the world. She’s the only woman in the top 10 richest Indians and one of 13 Indian women on the billionaires’ list.

8. Kumar Birla

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar ranks 109 in the world and has a net worth of $16.5 billion.

9. Dilip Shanghvi

Shanghvi is the man behind Sun Pharmaceuticals, among the largest pharma companies in the world, ranks 115 in the world. He has a net worth of $15.6 billion.

10. Uday Kotak

Last but not the least, Uday, behind the Kotak Mahindra Bank, and who Forbes calls “India’s richest self-made banker” is ranked 129 in the world and has a net worth of $14.3 billion.

Other Indians on the list include the Azim Premji, Bajaj brothers, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Falguni Nayar and more.