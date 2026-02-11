Toll collection set for record high in FY26, led by Rajasthan, UP, Maharashtra

The pace of collection indicates that toll revenues in this financial year are likely to surpass those of previous years. (File photo)

Toll collection at the country’s national highways (NHs) — one of the metrics of economic activity — is set to hit a new record during FY26.

During the first three quarters of FY26, a user fee of Rs 50,345 crore was collected, which is almost 82% of the total toll collection in FY25, when a user fee of Rs 61,408 crore was charged from vehicles, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

The pace of collection indicates that toll revenues in this financial year are likely to surpass those of previous years.

According to the latest data tabled by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the Rajya Sabha, the total user fee collection in FY24 was Rs 55,882 crore, while it stood at Rs 48,032 crore in FY23.