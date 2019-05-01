To plug loopholes, I-T will share taxpayer details with GST: Govt

AIMING TO facilitate automatic sharing of information between the Income Tax department and Goods and Services Tax authorities, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will enter into a pact with the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) to put in place a formal data exchange mechanism.

Advertising

Specific taxpayer details, such as status of filing of Income-Tax Returns (ITRs), turnover, gross total income and “any other field, the modalities of which shall be decided by the concerned specified authorities”, will be covered under the agreement, according to a CBDT order issued Tuesday.

Tax experts said the move will help authorities clamp down on evasion and under-reporting in direct and indirect taxes by putting a formal system in place. Also, with GSTN being converted into a government entity, data sharing between I-T and GST authorities should not be a concern, they said.

This measure comes after the I-T department has nudged more categories of businesses to furnish details of annual value of supplies and turnover under GST while filing tax returns for financial year 2018-19.

Advertising

In its order, the CBDT, which is the I-T policy making body, has directed Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or Director General of Income-tax (Systems) as the “specified Income-tax authority” for furnishing information to the GSTN nodal officer.

The MoU will include modalities for exchange of data, maintenance of confidentiality, mechanism for safe preservation of data and weeding out after usage, the order stated.

“While furnishing the information, the specified income tax authority shall form an opinion that sharing of such information is necessary for the purpose of enabling the specified authority in GSTN to perform its functions under the Goods and Services Tax,” it said.

Explained Will help track tax evasion The sharing of information will help detect evasion and non-compliance faster and easier. It will also leave less room for businesses to suppress and misreport sales, and purchase data, from authorities.

Last March, the then Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian had emphasised on the need to have a clear protocol for sharing GST data with government departments for better insights into economy, formal sector employment and exports with the potential to improve statistical indicators on a real-time basis.

Tax leakage has been a concern for direct and indirect tax authorities, especially for GST authorities given the recent introduction of the new regime and the shortfall in collections for the financial year ended March.

Former Finance and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had highlighted last year the unevenness in tax compliance with only the salaried class and a section of organised corporate sector paying taxes, saying that a foolproof technological system would help the government to remove such unevenness. He had also said that using technology under GST, the government will be able to match the turnover details of a dealer under the composition scheme as well as the presumptive taxation scheme under direct tax.

“Facilitation of exchange of data between authorities under income-tax and GST is indicative of the government’s intention not to spare taxpayers from escaping tax payable under any of the laws. With more information in hand, the government would be able to validate amount of income disclosed both under the Income-tax and GST, which would enable the authorities to identify any under-reporting/ non-reporting of income, if any,” Rakesh Nangia, Managing Partner, Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global), said.

M S Mani, Partner, Deloitte India, said this indicates the initiation of a formal process-based approach to sharing of information between the two tax information repositories. “Businesses need to be cautious in submitting information. It would always be advisable to reconcile information before submission,” he said.