To ease pressure on coal supply, ‘tolling’ up to 25% gets govt nod

THE POWER Ministry has given its nod to ‘tolling’, wherein states can allot up to 25 per cent of their coal supply to thermal power plants in other states, which can then transmit electricity to the state with the linkage to reduce the need to transport coal.

Using this facility, states will be able to utilise their coal linkage in plants closer to mines, which can then transmit electricity reducing, the need to transport coal.

High international coal prices have put increased pressure on the domestic coal supply chain as electricity supplied from imported coal-based plants has fallen, even as demand rises due to the onset of the summer season.

“In order to avoid long-distance coal transport in respect of certain state gencos, tolling facility would be allowed up to 25 per cent of linkage coal,” the Power Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Power Minister R K Singh reviewed the operations of imported coal-based plants and directed states to ensure that such plants operate at “ fair and reasonable tariffs.”