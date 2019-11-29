Third of four proposed labour codes tabled in Parliament

The Parliament has already approved The Code on Wages, 2019. The Parliament has already approved The Code on Wages, 2019.

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar introduced the Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha Thursday which proposes to amalgamate The Trade Unions Act, 1926, The Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. The Bill, which provides some degree of flexibility on government permission for retrenchment and accords a legal framework for fixed-term employment, is the third Code in the Centre’s proposed codification of central labour laws into four Codes.

The Parliament has already approved The Code on Wages, 2019. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code was introduced in Lok Sabha in July, and is now with the Standing Committee on Labour, which has invited public comments on it. The draft of the Social Security Code has been circulated for comments.

The Bill has retained the threshold required for government permission for retrenchment at 100 employees, as against the proposal for 300 employees in an earlier draft of the Bill, which was opposed by trade unions. The Centre has now provided flexibility for changing the threshold through notification, which some experts say will make the law ambiguous and offer uncertainty.

Compensation to retrenched workers has been proposed to reduce to 15 days of average pay for every year of completed continuous service or more than six months, as against 45 days of average pay for every year of completed service proposed earlier.

In case of closing down of undertakings on account of unavoidable circumstances beyond the control of the employer, the compensation to be paid to the worker shall not exceed his average pay for three months. An industrial establishment, however, which is closed down by reason merely due to financial difficulties including financial losses or accumulation of undisposed stocks shall not be deemed to be closed down on account of unavoidable circumstances beyond the control of the employer, the Bill stated.

Laying down the conditions for recognition of trade unions, the Bill proposes that a union will be recognised as the sole negotiating union only if it has the support of 75 per cent or more of the workers on the muster roll in an establishment, as against 66 per cent threshold in the earlier version of the Bill. The Bill also requires workers to give a 14-day notice for strikes and lockouts in any industrial establishment.

The Bill provides for setting up of a re-skilling fund for training of retrenched employees, having contribution of 15 day wages by employers or other number of days as may be notified by the central government. “The fund shall be utilised by crediting fifteen days wages last drawn by the worker, who is retrenched, within forty-five days of such retrenchment,” the Bill stated. Termination of service of a fixed term employee, who will get all statutory benefits like social security, wages, at par with the regular employee as per the Bill, will not be considered as retrenchment.

It also proposes an Industrial Tribunal having powers to award a decree of a civil court and to decide appeals in place of multiple adjudicating bodies like Court of Inquiry, Board of Conciliation and Labour Courts.

“The amalgamation of said laws will facilitate implementation and also remove multiplicity of definitions and authorities without compromising on the basic concepts of welfare and benefits to workers. The proposed legislation, namely, the Industrial Relations Code, 2019 would bring use of technology in its enforcement. All these measures would bring transparency and accountability which would lead to more effective enforcement. The facilitation for ease of compliance of labour laws will promote in setting up of more enterprises thus catalysing the creation of employment opportunities,” the statement of object and reasons of the Bill said.

