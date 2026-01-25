There’s path to take off 25% Russian oil tariffs: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Pointing to the Russia oil tariffs, the US Treasury Secretary said it’s a check and huge success, but took a dig at his European allies. “…our virtue-signalling European allies refused to do it because they wanted to sign this big trade deal with India,” Bessent said.

google-preferred-btn
Russian oil tariffs, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Scott Bessent, Trump Tariffs, trump tariff impositions, India-US ties, trade war, us trade war, donald trump, reciprocal tariffs, Trump India trade deal, India US tariff cuts, Trump India tariffs announcement, India US trade agreement, Modi Trump trade talks, India US economic relations, India lowers tariffs for US, US India trade negotiations, Trump Modi tariff deal, India US import export policy, Trump on India tariffs, US India business ties, trade war India US, India trade policy changes, India US tariff reduction, Indian express news, current affairsUS Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

AS European Union leaders land in Delhi and India and the European Union look set to announce the conclusion of negotiations for a trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there is a path to take off the 25 per cent tariffs that the US imposed on India’s purchase of Russian oil.

In an interview to Politico, Bessent said, “We put 25 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, and the Indian purchases by their refineries of Russian oil have collapsed. So, that is a success… The 25 per cent Russian oil tariffs are still on. I would imagine that there is a path to take them off,” he said.

Also read | EU leaders begin visit, PM Modi flags trade & mobility pacts

Pointing to the Russia oil tariffs, the US Treasury Secretary said it’s a check and huge success, but took a dig at his European allies. “…our virtue-signalling European allies refused to do it because they wanted to sign this big trade deal with India,” Bessent said.

According to him, before the Ukraine invasion, approximately 2-3 per cent of Indian oil that went into its refineries came from Russia. “The oil was sanctioned, it got deeply discounted, and it moved up into the high teens – 17, 18, 19 per cent – being refined. Huge profit for refiners,” he said, adding it was the Europeans who were buying the refined products and financing the war against themselves.

Bessent’s comments came in the backdrop of European countries standing up to US President Donald Trump’s demand for Greenland, and EU President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa being invited as chief guests by New Delhi on the occasion of India’s Republic Day on January 26.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has already landed in Delhi. Earlier this week on Tuesday, she had referred to the imminent EU-India Free Trade Agreement as the “mother of all deals”. The two were on the cusp of signing a trade deal, giving the 27-member bloc a “first mover advantage”.

In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express on Friday, Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, said the agreement is a “strategic choice” and provides a chance to reduce reliance on China, Russia and US.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | US unveils new roadmap: Dialing down on China, homeland is priority

While the US has continued to impose punishing tariffs on India, India and the EU in the last six months made rapid progress, closing nearly 20 chapters out of 24, and aim to close negotiations next week.

While Washington imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, to damage Moscow’s ability to fund its war machine, the European Union too joined the US with more economic sanctions on Russia, as it unveiled the 19th package of sanctions. The EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia, adopted on July 18, 2025, prohibits the import of petroleum products refined from Russian crude through third countries.

Official trade data showed India’s imports from Russia have declined by over 18 per cent during April-October 2025 compared to the previous year, and New Delhi’s imports from Washington jumped 62 per cent during the same period.

Further, public sector refiners have signed a one-year deal for American liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports. Amid the Trump administration’s push for expansion of existing nuclear power plants and the development of small-scale reactors, India has opened its nuclear sector.

Story continues below this ad

USTR Jamieson Greer in Washington, DC in December, during a Senate hearing in December, had said that the US had received the “best” offer from India, adding that India has been a “difficult nut to crack” owing to its resistance to importing American agricultural products.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
EU leaders begin visit, European Council President Antonio Costa, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, European Union, Narendra Modi, India-EU Free Trade Agreement, India-EU FTA, Indian express news, current affairs
EU leaders begin visit, PM Modi flags trade & mobility pacts
Trump administration, National Defence Strategy, Taiwan, China, US unveils new roadmap, donald trump, homeland security, Washington, NDS 2026, Indian express news, current affairs
US unveils new roadmap: Dialing down on China, homeland is priority
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Ambrish
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
badshah loves his greubel
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Ambrish
Tata Steel Chess: 2nd defeat in row for Gukesh; Praggnanandhaa’s winless streak continues
World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju reacts after resigning against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in round 6 of the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee. (Screengrabs via Chessbase India)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement