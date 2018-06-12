Watch VIDEO: Why are logos of most fast food joints painted red?

Ever wondered why the logos of most fast food joints are red? McDonald’s, Burger King, Dominos, Pizza Hut… the list goes on. Apart from the fact that the colour is quick to attract our attention, red is special for humans. This is because it was one of the first colours we named which is why we have a deep connection to it.

Fast food companies use this to their advantage.

The colour also brings about a sense of urgency — the USP of fast food! According to studies, when we see the colour red, our brain wants it. It also increases appetite and heart rate.

Throughout history, red has been seen as a positive colour across the world. It was used in the middle ages as a royal status symbol. It is also a dominant theme in Indian weddings.

Next time you see a fast food joint, take a minute and think. Are you really hungry?

